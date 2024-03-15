Important facts: The price of Bitcoin has increased by 65% ​​since the beginning of the year.

The hashrate continues to increase, indicating competition among miners.

It is public knowledge that Bitcoin (BTC) will have a huge bullish run in 2024, with a 65% increase year to date. Logic would suggest that miners’ profits increased at the same rate, but in reality the equation is not so straightforward. There are other factors that play a role as well.

Unlike the BTC quote, HashPrice (index that measures the profitability of miners by contributed hashrate) “only” increased by 23% in a year, At the conclusion of this note, it is located 111 USD/ph/secBitcoin followed a 5.79% difficulty increase, following a significant decline in the past hours.

Certainly, this is one of the factors that “holds back” the profitability of miners. Fierce competition among miners, including greater energy consumption than ever before, means more resources are required to make money.

While the price of the leading cryptocurrency has increased, Bitcoin blocks have also become more difficult to mine. reached historical records of difficulty 83.95t (Arab) on Thursday, March 14, This allows only the most skilled and powerful teams to be able to compete; Hence, mining has become more expensive.

Comparison between Bitcoin price, hashprice and hashrate during 2024. Source: The Miner Mag,

The mining difficulty in Bitcoin is adjusted to keep the time constant at around 10 minutes between blocks. Whether it goes up or down is a result of hashrate variation, which has increased by 5.6% and now stands at 618 EH/s, very close to the historical maximum of 628 EH/s (there can be variations in this metric which Depending on the source consulted).

Scenario before and after the halt

With only 5,500 blocks until the halving, approximately 34 days, miners follow these metrics very closely. Anyway the situation is not worrying at all; As reported in CriptoNoticias, Miners achieved record daily earnings, measured in dollars, of more than US$76.39 million on March 11.

But the picture will soon be different when block rewards are halved (3,125 BTC per block) around April 20. according to a report Of The Miner MagUnder these conditions (with a hashprice close to USD 60/ph/s), popular miners like Bitmain’s Antminer S19Pro would need energy costs of less than USD 0.08/kWh to be profitable.

This is a condition that very few countries can currently offer. Many in Latin America, such as Argentina, Paraguay and Venezuela, comply or at least come close to satisfying. that condition, Therefore, it is expected that a large number of miners will secede after the halving, which will once again readjust the hashrate, difficulty, and profitability of mining.