Important facts: According to one trader, “The fun hasn’t even started yet.”

Grayscale agrees with this trader, explaining that the current cycle is very special.

The decline in the price of Bitcoin (BTC) after hitting a new all-time high last week appears to be temporary according to historical patterns.

“Compared to historical cycles, the fun hasn’t even begun yet,” caution The trader and currency enthusiast is known as Bitcoin Munger. the reason is that BTC has seen a much lower rise from its cyclical lows than in previous cycles,

This can be seen in the following graph. The black line shows the price increase that has occurred since Bitcoin’s cyclical low recorded a year ago. The increase since then was more than 350%, going from $15,000 to $73,000 (USD). Meanwhile, other lines show that increases from their previous cyclical bottom were at least double over a period of up to three years.

Bitcoin price performance from minimum to minimum in each cycle. Source: Bitcoin Munger.

These figures show that, if history repeats itself, Bitcoin price is at the beginning of a rise that will take place in the current bullish cycle, In this sense, its current fluctuations around USD 65,000 will be part of general volatility before continuing the uptrend.

Bitcoin Munger says that “the regret of past cycles was usually selling too late,” missing out on big profits. Instead, he believes “the regret of this cycle will be to sell out too soon.” “This time is different,” he insists.

Bitcoin records ATH before halving

Grayscale, the issuer of the largest bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), also recently said that this cycle is “really different.” He indicated that what currently stands out is the presence of a digital currency ETF launched in the United States two months ago.

As reported by CryptoNoticias, demand for the ETF has driven Bitcoin to new all-time high prices (ATH) ahead of the halving, something that has not happened in previous cycles. Until then, This always happened after months.As the following graph shows.

Bitcoin price over the last 14 years. waterfall: trading view,

The issuance of Bitcoin is scheduled to be halved every four years, an event that will occur until 21 million units of the currency have been minted. Its next edition will take place at the end of April 2024.

Selling pressure from miners and limiting demand for ETFs Bullish expectations for Bitcoin have strengthened, according to Grayscale and other financial institutions. These include multinational bank Standard Chartered, which expects the currency’s value to rise to US$250,000 by 2025.