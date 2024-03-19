Important facts: This is the third Ethereum ETF application to incorporate staking.

Many experts believe that an Ethereum ETF will not be approved at least during this year.

American asset management firm, Fidelity Investments, has filed an amendment to its application for the authorization of a spot ETF of Ether (ETH), the Ethereum cryptocurrency, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

it Amendment Involved The possibility of staking a portion of the ETF’s assets. through “trusted providers,” which could mark a significant milestone if the SEC approves this request.

Staking involves releasing cryptocurrencies deposited into a smart contract to make profits, and Fidelity noted in its proposal that, in exchange for any staking activity, The fund will receive rewards in the form of ETHIs treated as income to the fund.

Under the Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism, staking allows users to lock their coins to validate transactions and receive rewards, providing additional income streams to ETH holders.

The involvement of an asset manager of Fidelity’s stature in ETH staking could have a significant impact on the Ethereum ecosystem. Furthermore, it was added that this is the second spot Bitcoin fund Largest amount of BTC earned With 141,448 BTC.

This is not the first time that staking has been included in an Ethereum ETF application. Other companies like ark investment And franklin templeton has also filed ETH spot ETF applications that include this practice,

As reported by CriptoNoticias, in the opinion of VanEck, an investment management company, if approved, staking could be a key factor for an Ethereum ETF to overtake Bitcoin. In contrast, the returns of Bitcoin-based ETFs only depend on whether the price goes down or up of crypto asset.

Pessimism dominates Ethereum ETFs

However, despite the optimistic outlook, there remains an atmosphere of pessimism surrounding the approval of an Ethereum ETF. Experts like Eric Balchunas of Bloomberg Intelligence Express Their suspicion that political pressures may influence regulatory decisions,

Also Fox Business’s Eleanor Terrett he pointed He Initial optimism over Ether ETF approval is waningWhich reflects the uncertainty associated with this regulatory process.

For his part, Variant Fund’s Jake Chervinsky said the legal and political conditions in Washington DC may make a refusal of an Ether ETF more likely than common sense.

The inclusion of staking in Ethereum ETF applications represents a step towards the evolution of cryptocurrency investment strategies, although regulatory challenges and uncertainties remain that could impact its approval.