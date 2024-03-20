Important facts: The price of the digital currency has bounced off a strong support zone.

If Bitcoin continues to fall, it will find new resistance near $52,000.

Bitcoin (BTC) reached the key level of $60,000 (USD) today, March 20, which is its lowest level in a fortnight. Thus, it extended the decline that started a week ago after marking a new all-time high (ATH) of US$73,700.

for now, US$60,000 has acted as a barrier for the market Which caused a slight jump in the price, as seen in the chart below. This round figure has served as a psychological support zone in the previous bullish cycle as well as this month.

Bitcoin price from its new ATH. waterfall: trading view,

Additionally, there was massive buying of Bitcoin in this price zone during the rise to new ATH. Therefore, according to the data platform on-chainNodecharts expects strong demand in this area to prevent it from losing $60,000.

However, some market researchers warn about the possibility that the price may fall further. The trader is known as the Crypto Rover I had saidone of two With today’s decline, “Bitcoin is still in a downtrend.” “Unless we break this trend, we’re going to go down,” he admitted.

For pseudonymous traders centinocrypto, Bitcoin likely to reach US$58,000 in next 10 days, He based it on three technical analysis arguments.

One is that the coin has fallen by about 21% since recovering from the 2022 recession lows. The current retracement is at 18%, so there is still some work to do if the pattern holds.

This indicates that it has been strengthened by the Fibonacci principle, which points towards potential niche corrections, with the USD 58,000 position as a possibility, as seen below. And to this we add that the trend line of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which measures the speed of price movements, found support at 40 points and is now at 49.

3 Technical Arguments That Predict Bitcoin Price to US$58,000. Source: SantinoCrypto.

The analyst goes by the name Rect Capital Revealed The current price retracement is the fifth major retracement from bearish lows. As shown below, the previous one lasted from 14 to 63 days, while the current one lasted for 7 days with a smaller percentage of decline. Therefore, it suggests There may still be time for him to recover, “The pullback needs time to fully mature,” he said.

Bitcoin has experienced a decline since recovering from the recession lows. Source: Rect Capital.

Rect Capital remembered except for One day has passed since Bitcoin entered the “danger zone” before the halving, This is because historically prices have fallen near this event due to profit booking.

The issuance of the currency produced is to be halved every four years until 21 million Bitcoins have been mined. This phenomenon limits the pressure of miners in the market, allowing for more upward force. For this reason, its approach and the following months have historically led to an increase in prices.

As CryptoNoticias reported, this is currently the first time that Bitcoin has reached a new ATH before the halving. This always happened after some time. This reflects strong market interest, which coincides with the launch of a BTC exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States, which drove demand.

“This decline is very important,” says Bitcoin analyst.

Miles Deutscher, cryptocurrency analyst, caution Today that “this fall is very important.” “I prefer a cooldown and a chance to reload rather than blasting straight to $100,000,” he says. He explains that this is because Due to rapid growth the price will fall “violently” And retail trade is discouraged.

“Bull markets need a correction to remain sustainable. The alternative is very poor,” he concluded.

If Bitcoin does not sustain the key zone of $60,000 or $58,000, its next stop could be around $52,000. As the graph shows, this area acted as resistance last month (the area of ​​maximum prices due to greater supply than demand).

Bitcoin price last month. waterfall: trading view,

In times of setbacks, the market turns to old resistances On support. Therefore, this area could also be a place to apply the brakes on demand to accumulate strength to continue the uptrend.

Meanwhile, bullish expectations continue for Bitcoin in the medium and long term due to the halving planned for April, which reduces currency issuance by limiting selling pressure from miners. Based on that and expected demand, multinational bank Standard Chartered this week forecast it would be worth US$250,000 by 2025 at the peak of the current bull cycle.