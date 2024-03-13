The price of RUNE, the native cryptocurrency of the Thorchain network, has seen a significant increase of 109% in the past week.

This growth has given rise to RUNE, which Just seven days ago it was trading at $5, which has reached $11 today.Thus becoming the cryptocurrency with the highest growth in the last week, as seen in the following graph trading view,

The price rise follows a period of sideways trading that lasted from February to early March.

However, the main catalysts behind this growth have been a series of Action taken by the team behind the development of the Thorchain protocol,

Protocol on March 5 informed of 60 million RUNE tokens are being burned As part of an effort to increase its lending capacity by $100 million. By a simple law of supply and demand this measure had an immediate impact on the price of the crypto asset, causing it to rise.

Similarly, it also had an impact on Thorchain’s total locked value, which saw a significant increase, from $346 million to $537 million since the initiative was announced, according to. data By Defillama.

The lending protocol, known as THORFi Lending, offers users the ability to borrow Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) without interest and was launched in August 2023, as reported by CriptoNoticias. Is.

When a user applies for a loan on the platform, the collateral provided is converted into a new asset called TOR, while the difference between the value of the collateral and the loan amount is liquidated. Thus the total amount of tokens in circulation decreased,

Additionally, an update of the protocol version was made, going from 1.127.2 to 1.128.0, which it allows More “Loan Space Available”. This means that a 200% reduction in collateral rates for BTC and ETHWhich means users can now borrow up to half the value of their assets.

The Thorchain team believes the move will “open up more loans as conditions become favorable.”