Important facts: The update includes so-called blobs in Ethereum.

Optimistically, transaction costs could be less than one cent on the dollar.

With the Denkun update activated on Ethereum on March 13, one of the most anticipated results was the reduction in commissions for working on both the main network and second layers. The positive impact of the implementation of new data organization structures has already begun.

Hours after Denkun activation, multiple Ethereum layer second (L2) networks appear their commission decreases, Two obvious examples are Optimism and StarkNet, which have seen their rates reduced by 96% and 74% respectively., to send Ether (ETH) through your rollup. For token exchanges, the fee reduction was even greater. Similarly, zkSync Era reduced its network fees by approximately 50%.

The three networks mentioned are examples of networks that implemented data blobs introduced by Denkun starting from zero minutes. However, Other popular L2s also indirectly benefitedThat’s thanks to a 32% drop in Ethereum mainnet fees for sending ETH and a similar drop for token swaps.

On the left, commission before Denkun; On the right, commission after update. waterfall: l2fees.info,

For example, ETH sending to Arbitrum and Polygon decreased by 33% and 30% respectively and 30% and 29% respectively for token exchange. Although they are networks that do not (at least not yet) use the new features in Denkun, they do take advantage of lower costs by bringing their transaction information onto the main Ethereum network.

As seen in the image above, Base Network (developed by Coinbase Exchange) and Zora are also among the L2s that have immediately taken advantage of the benefits of Denkun. In such cases, The rate reduction was approximately 93% for Base and 89% for Zora.

Why are fees going down on Ethereum?

In previous CriptoNoticias publications we have explained why Denkun allows reducing commissions both in the main network and in the second layers. Basically, this is because This makes more efficient use of space in blocks, thereby reducing demand and increasing supply.

To do this, it uses data blobs, which helps it capture all the space available in the block with almost no wastage. Also, with Denkun, off-chain data saving methods were introduced for nodes, which can use them whenever they want, but without this data taking up unnecessary space in Ethereum’s accounting.