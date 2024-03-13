“The fact that memecoins are rising is not surprising,” according to the latest weekly report from asset management firm Galaxy Digital. He says that “this is a pattern that emerges in each cycle,” although he concedes that “what is different this time is its prominence so early.”

For Galaxy Digital, there are several factors driving this, primarily the launch of a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States. it shows These developments have attracted new investments which have pushed the price of the said currency to new all-time highs since last week.

Galaxy Digital comments, “While ETF inflows do not directly increase activity on the networks where memecoins are typically launched, they have increased market confidence by encouraging greater experimentation.”

So, with Bitcoin’s price at an all-time high and its market dominance intact, traders have started turning to other projects. As a result, Memecoin has seen significant growthAs seen below.

Memecoin prices with high capitalization. waterfall: coinmarketcap,

Cryptocurrency’s lack of use cases also drives memecoins

Galaxy Digital says another factor that benefits the sector is “the lack of cryptocurrency products with use cases.” They suggest that this increases the presence of new memecoins.

The company explained that memecoins are often some of the first tokens launched on new networks because they are fast, cheap, and easy to implement relative to more elaborate applications.

He mentioned that, for this reason, in recent months, the founders of the main network He has started tweeting more and more about Memecoins To increase engagement and attract new users. Galaxy Digital comments, “This dynamic is not necessarily new,” as “similar dynamics” were seen with NFTs in the past.

Furthermore, he says that some analysts argue that Cultural changes have made it easier for new users to understand the value of memes, Among them, he distinguishes the emergence of what is known as the attention economy and financial nihilism.

The attention economy is a concept that reflects how companies compete for our attention in the digital world. And this nihilism Financialism is the idea that the economic and financial system lacks any meaningful purpose beyond individual or corporate profit.

In this sense, Galaxy Digital considers that A confluence of factors may have propelled this cryptocurrency sector, however there is one who sees the key, He concluded, “Without the momentum generated by ETF flows, it is likely that memecoin activity will remain muted.”

These comments come amid various bullish projections for Bitcoin that predict it will boost cryptocurrencies in general, as reported by CryptoNoticias. Meanwhile, the highest capitalization memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) recorded gains of 95%, 220% and 680% respectively in 30 days.