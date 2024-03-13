Important facts: The billionaire discovered a series of red flags that could put his investment at risk.

It seems that Musk is better evaluating the investments that are suitable for him and those that are not.

Tesla CEO and owner of micro-messaging network X Elon Musk is alerting the community about “fraudulent currencies.” To do this, he uses a tweet that could easily be interpreted as a dig at Gary Gensler, Chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“These fraudulent currencies are going crazy. “Someone betrayed me,” Musk writes. Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins are in full swingWhich are the seasons in which scams increase.

Then Musk adds various elements or red flag (Red Flags) to alert you to a currency you believe to be fraudulent. In fact, it lists five key aspects, which are enough to determine that a project is misleading,

based on red flag As indicated by Musk, apparently he may have been facing a pyramid scheme into which he may have fallen without knowing. They came to know of this later when they realized that there were 27 billion coins in circulation in this project. There is no established supply limit, but it is issued unlimitedly.

According to what was shared According to Musk, the project has a single node, indicating a high level of centralization.

Furthermore, 25% of its supply was released in the last six months, while 1% of coin holders held 30% of the total supply.

Then, Elon Musk ended his message with “JK”, which is an acronym for just kidding, which means “I was kidding” in Spanish. and then he adds that The currency he was referring to was none other than the “US dollar”.

A message from Musk to Gary Gensler?

Musk’s message reminds us that Gary Gensler often questions the Bitcoin industry and classifies it as a fraud. “I have been in the financial world for 44 years. I have never seen an area so full of abuse. This is appalling, as the SEC chairman said in September last year, as reported by CryptoNoticias.

That’s why now, billionaires are playing Gensler’s game, but this time Questioning the dollar and the financial monopoly that states defend And their central banks. They describe these traditional finances as stable, even though they have none of it. This becomes clear when you look at the increasing debt of billions of dollars of the United States, which is the result of simple calculations: every year there is a mismatch between spending and income.

It is one of the five economies considered to be the most solid on the planet (the others being Switzerland, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Japan), with a monetary base The purchasing power of a high percentage of the population is declining of the world through inflation

And in the face of inflation and a slowdown in global economic growth, the best option is Bitcoin, at least that’s how Robert Kiyosaki and other businessmen and analysts understand it, who They see Bitcoin as the best store of value To face what’s coming. He says this is the end of the dollar as a global reserve asset. Something that Elon Musk would agree with, even if he is warning it as a joke.