By whom was this article written? marcos zocaro, Argentinian tax expert, university professor, and author of numerous articles and several books, including cryptocurrency manuals. He is also a member of the NGO Bitcoin Argentina.

In the crypto ecosystem, mining plays a central role, providing life and security to various blockchains. However, behind this activity is a maze of tax considerations that impact the activity of miners.

In this article, we will explore Taxation on crypto mining in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Spain.

argentina

Although Argentina’s tax regulations are unclear on how various activities involving crypto assets should be taxed, in October 2023 the National Treasury (AFIP) provided its opinion on the taxation of crypto mining in the country.

The Treasury held that “in the case of”Cryptocurrency mining is done with computer equipment located in Argentina under a mechanism called Proof of Work (PoW), when local miners perform their work through an agreement with a “pool” from abroad.“, it is the export of services from Argentina to the country where the pool is located. Therefore, in value added tax, since it is an export, the tax rate applied is 0%: In other words, no VAT is paid.

In turn, although the Treasury did not give any opinion on income tax in the above PoW mining scheme, analyzing the rules it can be concluded that Activity to be covered under this tax And a rate of 25%, 30% or 35% will apply to companies according to the level of profits they earn; Whereas, if it were a natural person doing the “undertaking”, the rate could reach 35%.

On the other hand, in addition to taxes at the national level, there is already a province at the provincial level where crypto mining activity is explicitly covered by gross income tax: from 2023, Buenos Aires province today imposes a tax rate of 5% for someone “Processing and verification services for cryptocurrency and/or cryptocurrency transactions (‘mining of cryptocurrency and/or cryptocurrency’) by oneself, collaboratively or under any other method, And this tax, as its name indicates, applies to the total gross income, that is, without the possibility of deducting, for example, expenses incurred in the activity.

chili

In June 2022, the Regulatory Subdirectorate of the Chilean Internal Revenue Service issued Official Letter No. 1803, which addressed the taxation in the “mining” of cryptocurrencies carried out by an individual or natural person.

In its definition, the service establishes that cryptocurrency mining Involved “The process of validating transactions and creating new blocks in the blockchain is done through special computer equipment and in the process automatically generates a reward, which is a way of receiving cryptocurrency., Indirectly, reference is being made only to the PoW mechanism.

The document indicates that obtaining cryptocurrencies through mining increases wealth for miners and, Comes under income tax. Furthermore, he explains it, noting that it has uses in mining Income generated from capital goods on the physical or intellectual effort of the miner should be classified as capital income and not as labor income.

Colombia

In mid-October 2023, Colombia’s National Directorate of Taxes and Customs (DIAN) published the “Unified Concept on Cryptocurrencies” document, through which it provided basic assumptions regarding the tax treatment of cryptocurrencies in that country.

With regard to mining activity and its taxation, the Colombian Treasury understands that “Mining of virtual currencies corresponds to the provision of services necessary for the operation of the network in exchange for remuneration, and it establishes that payment for the services of Virtual currency mining is subject to income tax, It also indicates that, if the equipment and resources destined for mining are located in Colombia, the income will be classified as locally sourced.

Similarly, the DIAN also clarifies that, unless there is a specific tax treatment, income derived from mining (whether PoW or Proof of Participation – POS) is analogous to payment in kind and is subject to income tax. .

spain

On more than one occasion, the Spanish Treasury has provided its opinion on the tax treatment applied to crypto mining, whether PoW or PoS.

Regarding mining using the PoW algorithm, already in 2016 the Iberian Treasury ruled that VAT should not be paid for Bitcoin mining, considering that it is not possible.Identify the recipient of the operation,

However, this activity Yes, it comes under income tax of natural persons. And, as per the profits received, the tax rates will be further 19%.

Staking, on the other hand, pays income tax in the form of “income from movable capital” received by transferring one’s own capital to a third party. But Exempted from paying VAT.

Overview: This text is written for informational purposes. This is not advice of any kind.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of its author and do not necessarily reflect those of CriptoNoticias.