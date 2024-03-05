Astronomers Find the Heaviest Black Hole Pair in a Billion-Year Dance with Cosmic Colossi

In a finding that upends historical records and tests accepted ideas, astronomers have discovered the largest black hole pair yet detected. Nestled inside the B2 0402+379, a faraway, fossil galaxy, these two enormous beings have a combined mass that is 28 billion times larger than that of the Sun. Their unusual behavior, more than their size, is what really astounds biologists. These black holes have been caught in a tight gravitational embrace just 24 light-years apart, but they have defied expectations by not merging for more over 3 billion years.

It is commonly known that supermassive black hole binaries occur. These objects are created when galaxies collide and their center black holes bind to gravity. According to theory, gravitational waves from these celestial monsters should eventually cause them to spiral inward, leading to a massive merger. But the sheer size of the black holes in B2 0402+379 throws this well-worn story into a loop.

“Typically, it appears that galaxies with lighter black hole pairs have sufficient gas and stars to rapidly pull the two together,” says Stanford University physics professor and research team member Roger Romani. Given the substantial weight of this pair, a significant amount of stars and gas was necessary to initiate its formation. Consequently, the majority of this material has been consumed, resulting in the black holes having a minimal amount of material remaining to relinquish angular momentum and merge.

The absence of surrounding material plays a crucial role in this scenario. While the black holes twirl around each other, they release gravitational waves that carry off energy. Typically, in binary systems, the presence of stars and gas helps to diminish this energy, enabling the black holes to gradually lose momentum and move closer together. However, in the instance of B2 0402+379, the environment is quite sparse, resulting in the black holes experiencing minimal resistance and engaging in an unexpectedly prolonged dance.

The recent findings, outlined in a study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, were uncovered using data gathered by the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii. By observing the Doppler shift of the light emitted from the surrounding gas, the researchers were able to determine the velocities of the individual black holes. This, in turn, allowed them to calculate the masses of the black holes and their orbital period.

This discovery has broad ramifications. It implies that mass might matter far more than previously believed in the supermassive black hole merger timeline. Large black holes such as those in B2 0402+379 might be locked in an apparently endless waltz, but lighter black holes embedded in gas-rich settings might still proceed as expected.

“We’ve never been able to measure the masses of both black holes in a binary this close directly before,” says main author Mallory MacDonald of Stanford University’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics. “The surprising result is that these black holes are so massive that they are challenging our understanding of how binary black holes merge.”

Furthermore, illuminating the past of the host galaxy itself is this revelation. According to classification, B2 0404+379 is a “fossil galaxy,” meaning it has no star creation activity. This suggests that the massive black holes we observe today were created in the distant past by several violent mergers that occurred within the galaxy. By examining these extreme black hole pairings in “fossil” galaxies, important insights about the birth of supermassive black holes and the evolution of galaxies may be gained.

Astronomers have a unique opportunity to test and improve current models of black hole mergers with the discovery of this black hole pair. More information on the surrounding environment and the characteristics of the individual black holes may become available through upcoming observations with observatories like the James Webb Space Telescope, which will aid in our understanding of the complex dance that these objects are doing. Though they have, for the time being, defied expectations, the heavyweight champions of B2 0402+379 have a long journey ahead of them. Their ongoing research has the potential to completely alter our knowledge of black hole mergers and the ferocious dance that occurs within galaxies.