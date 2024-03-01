Sideways Takeoffs Get Shorter US Lander Odysseus Falls Silent During Moon Mission

On February 29, 2024, the US moon lander Odysseus’s ambitious mission came to a conclusion following a week of operations on the lunar surface. After a difficult landing, the spacecraft—the first American lunar lander in more than 50 years—finally perished in the hostile lunar environment.

On February 15, 2024, Odysseus lifted out atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the intention of making scientific discoveries and opening the door for further lunar exploration. But during its descent, an error in navigation at the last minute caused it to land sideways on the lunar south pole. Its weakened location made it more difficult for it to gather solar energy and stay in contact with Earth, which had a major effect on its intended 10-day mission.

Odysseus persisted in spite of the setback and transmitted important scientific data despite its skewed state. The lander was created by Intuitive Machines, a business whose engineers put forth endless effort to maximize its performance in spite of the difficult conditions. They were able to set up the lander to “phone home” in the event that it got enough sunshine over the next lunar day and download more data.

But a formidable obstacle was the hard lunar evenings. Any spacecraft faced a significant hurdle due to the moon’s enormous temperature changes, which had weeks of blazing days interspersed with freezing nights. Odysseus’s internal temperature dropped as the lunar night arrived on February 29. Because of its tilted posture, its batteries were unable to recharge properly, and it was unable to continue operating.

“Goodnight, Odie,” was the last message its control crew issued to Odysseus before its active mission came to a close. The expedition was not totally unsuccessful, even though it ended too soon. During its week-long mission, Odysseus produced a wealth of scientific data, including measurements of the composition of the lunar surface and the existence of water ice in craters that are permanently shaded. Future expeditions will be made possible by this information, which will advance our knowledge of the moon’s resources and history.

While disappointing, the sideways landing taught us important lessons for our next lunar expedition. As an initial step toward bettering future landing systems, engineers are already examining the data to determine what caused the navigational error. The event emphasizes the significance of building spacecraft that can resist the harsh lunar environment, especially the long, cold lunar nights.

The Odysseus project represents a major advancement in the United States’ resumed lunar exploration ambitions, despite its limitations. The important information gathered and the lessons discovered will surely open the door for more fruitful missions in the future, advancing our knowledge of and possibly even our ability to live on Earth’s nearest planetary neighbor.